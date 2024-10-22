Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary shared photo from the hospital.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary recently shared their first photo with their newborn daughter on Instagram. They welcomed their baby girl on October 19 but opted not to show her face in the post.

The photo was taken in the hospital, with Yuvika wearing a patient’s uniform. She sat beside Prince, who held their baby girl in his arms, dressed in a black and white outfit and a white cap. They both looked at the baby lovingly, and a baby emoji was added over her face in the photo.

Take a look:

They didn’t add a caption to the post but included nazar amulet and red heart emojis. Lata Mangeshkar's song Mere Ghar Aai Ek Nanhi Pari from the 1976 film Kabhi Kabhie was also added in the photo.

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary were overjoyed as their blessed with a baby girl. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Saturday evening. The couple announced the pregnancy a few months back by sharing heartwarming photos from their maternity and pregnancy photoshoots. Yuvika, 41, embraced motherhood through IVF.

Though an official announcement is yet to be made by the couple, Prince's father, Joginder Narula, confirmed the good news saying “We are very blessed and happy.” Another source close to the family confirmed the news to the Times of India, "Yuvika delivered a baby girl last evening," the source quoted by the portal.

For the unversed, Prince and Yuvika met during Bigg Boss 9 (2015). The two became friends and soon they started dating. Prince and Yuvika got engaged in 2016, and two years later, they got married in a grand wedding ceremony in 2018.

