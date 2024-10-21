On Ahoi Ashtami, mothers observe a strict waterless fast from dawn until twilight, breaking it only after sighting the stars or the moon.

Ahoi Ashtami, an important Hindu festival, is celebrated primarily by mothers who pray for the well-being and prosperity of their children. This festival takes place on the 8th day of the dark lunar fortnight, known as Ashtami Tithi, in the month of Kartik.

It is observed eight days before Diwali and four days after Karwa Chauth. On this day, mothers observe a fast and worship Goddess Ahoi, seeking her blessings for their children's health, happiness, and success. Ahoi Ashtami emphasizes the selfless love and devotion of mothers, reinforcing the bond between them and their children.

Date and time

This year, Ahoi Ashtami will be celebrated on 24th October 2024. The Ashtami Tithi will commence at 01:18 AM on 24th October and conclude at 01:58 AM on 25th October.

The auspicious timing for Ahoi Ashtami Puja is set from 05:43 PM to 06:59 PM on 24th October 2024. Additionally, the evening time for star sighting is expected to occur around 06:07 PM, according to the Panchang.

Significance of Ahoi Ashtami

Ahoi Ashtami is a significant fast undertaken by mothers to pray for the long life, happiness, and well-being of their sons. Devoted mothers worship Goddess Ahoi, asking for her blessings to ensure their children's prosperity. This fast is especially significant for women who have faced challenges such as miscarriage, difficulty in conceiving, or childlessness. By observing the Ahoi Ashtami puja and vrat, it is believed that they can be blessed with a healthy baby boy.

On Ahoi Ashtami, mothers observe a strict waterless fast from dawn until twilight, breaking it only after sighting the stars or the moon. The duration of the fasting period may vary by region, with some women waiting for the moonrise, which can often occur late at night. Childless couples regard Ahoi Ashtami as a highly auspicious occasion, frequently taking a holy dip in Mathura's Radha Kunda. Devotees gather at this sacred site in search of divine blessings. This fast reflects a mother's unwavering devotion to her child, strengthening their spiritual connection and ensuring a hopeful future.