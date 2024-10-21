Gaurav Taneja has been at the centre of swirling rumours regarding his marriage to Ritu Rathee.

Popular Indian YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, has reunited with his wife, Ritu Rathee, following rumours about their separation. While the YouTuber appeared to have admitted to the challenges in their marriage in a social media post, it seems like the couple has worked on their differences and is back together. Taneja took to his official Instagram reels to share how they celebrated Karwa Chauth together captioning it as 'Happy Karwachauth everyone'.

In the video, Gaurav Taneja shared that he waited for Ritu Rathee's late-night flight to land so the couple could celebrate the festival together. He also showed himself cooking her favourite halwa for her. The two then perform the rituals together and Ritu Rathee touches her husband's feet.

The reel has received more than 2 million views so far. In the comments, many Instagram users reacted positively to the clip.

Prior to this, the YouTuber shared another post where Ritu could be seen getting her hands adorned with beautiful mehendi designs at a local shop. In the video, Taneja confirmed that his wife was taking part in the Karwa Chauth celebrations. “Apna Apna Naam dhoond lena bhai please zaroor se.. apni wali ke haath mein… #Karwachauth #flyingbeast,” he further wrote in the caption.