Jaishankar highlighted how Canada applies different rules to its own diplomats compared to those of India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticised Canada for its "inconsistent standards" in diplomatic relations during his speech at the NDTV World Summit 2024: The India Century. Jaishankar highlighted how Canada applies different rules to its own diplomats compared to those of India. He pointed out that while Canada justifies threats against Indian diplomats under the guise of "freedom of speech," it quickly labels any criticism of its diplomats as "foreign interference."

The minister's comments come amidst escalating tensions between India and Canada. Last week, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and recalled its own envoy after Canada implicated Indian diplomats, including the High Commissioner, in an investigation into the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar was shot dead in Surrey, Canada, last year. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had suggested that ‘Indian agents’ were involved in the killing, further straining relations.

Addressing the broader issue of changing global dynamics, Jaishankar said, "The world order after 1945 was heavily Western, but there is now a rebalancing and multipolarity, with non-Western countries playing a bigger role." He noted that adjusting to this shift isn't easy for some Western nations, including Canada.

On Canada specifically, Jaishankar said, "They seem to have a problem with Indian diplomats making efforts for their own security, yet Canadian diplomats freely gather sensitive information in India." He emphasised that these differences reflect deeper issues in Canada's approach to international relations.