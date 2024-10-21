The bride-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala shares a series of pictures from her pre-wedding ceremony, Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchatam on social media. She is set to tie the knot with Naga Chaitanya.

Naga Chaitanya’s relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala grabbed eyeballs even though it was announced quite late after his split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. After dating for nearly one and a half years, the actor got engaged to Sobhiita in August. Naga’s superstar father made the news public on social media which received mixed reactions. Amid social media wrath, the lovebirds have moved ahead with their pre-wedding celebrations. On Monday, bride-to-be Sobhita offered first glimpse of her Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam, the traditional Telugu pre-wedding ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, the Ponniyin Selvan actress shared a series of photos from the pre-wedding festivity. In the photos, she can be seen decked up in an orange-green saree taking part in the rituals along with her family and friends. She wore gold jewellery and styled her hair in a bun to complete her look. Her pre-wedding photo dump is all about smiling faces and happy family moments. “Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam. And so it begins!” she captioned the post. Take a look:

Soon after her photos went online, the netizens flocked to the comment section to drop reactions. “One thing what we should appreciate you is, no matter how much hatred is surrounded by you on social media, you are just moving on with what you like....!!!” wrote a user. Another said, “You are one strong lady ... More power to you... By the way beautiful saree!!! Infact everything is so beautiful to see.” For the unversed, Naga was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two announced their divorce in a joint statement after four years of marriage. Naga’s relationship with Sobhita sparked rumours of infidelity as the reason behind his divorce, however, Samantha has dismissed the rumours. However, trolls have been targeting Sobhita for breaking their marriage.

Meanwhile, Naga and Sobhita have not yet revealed their wedding date. On the professional front, Sobhita was last seen in The Night Manager, while Naga was last featured in Custody.