Parivartan, a dedicated NGO co-founded by Arav Agarwal, successfully organized a health check-up camp on August 10, 2024 at Saddaguntepalya Park. This initiative, conducted in collaboration with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP), underscores Parivartan's unwavering commitment to community welfare and public health.

The camp catered to 200 participants, including 160 sweepers, 24 drivers and helpers, 7 marshals, and 9 supervisors, all of whom play crucial roles in maintaining the city's cleanliness and order. Each participant received personalized attention, with comprehensive screenings for occupational hazards and follow-up care provided to those in need. This holistic approach to well-being reflects Parivartan's dedication to ensuring the health and safety of those who serve the community.

In addition to the health check-ups, participants were given health kits and educational materials focused on preventive healthcare, further empowering them to take charge of their health. The event was honored by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Shri Ramalinga Reddy, Transport Minister, Government of Karnataka; Shri Manjunath, Corporator; and Shri Subbarayudu, President of BBMP Workers' Association. Their support highlights the importance of collaboration between governmental bodies and NGOs in promoting public health initiatives.

"This health camp is a testament to our commitment to the community and the essential workers who keep our city running smoothly," said Arav Agarwal, founder of Parivartan. "We believe in the power of health education and support, and we are proud to provide these services to those who often go unnoticed." Parivartan remains steadfast in its mission to improve the lives of marginalized communities through health and wellness programs, advocating for the rights and well-being of all citizens.

About Parivartan

Founded by Arav Agarwal, Parivartan is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering community welfare through health initiatives, education, and empowerment. Our goal is to create a healthier and more equitable society for all.