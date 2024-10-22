Regarding the rumours that Congress supported the protest, Malik said that it was two BJP leaders…

Olympic wrestler Sakshi Malik has levelled sensational allegations about BJP leader Babita Phogat’s involvement in the protests against the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Malik, in an interview with India Today TV, said that Phogat was not only a catalyst for the protests but also had ambitions to replace Singh as president of the WFI.

Malik also disclosed that Phogat had invited several wrestlers for a meeting and wanted them to come with complaints about misconduct within the federation, including several severe allegations of sexual harassment. During the interview, Malik said, “Babita Phogat approached us with the idea of protesting against Brij Bhushan Singh because she had her own agenda—she wanted to become the WFI president." This revelation brings a new twist to the ongoing controversies as numerous wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, have come forward demanding justice.

Regarding the rumours that Congress supported the protest, Malik said that it was two BJP leaders, Tirath Rana and Babita Phogat, who facilitated permission for the protest in Haryana. She was quick to dismiss the rumour that Congress supported our protest, saying it was not true. This statement raises the political dimensions of the wrestlers’ movement.

The protests began in April 2023 when wrestlers accused Singh of sexual harassment. The movement gained momentum but faced internal divisions, particularly as some wrestlers began to be influenced by outside interests. Malik noted that while their protest was initiated at Phogat's suggestion, her influence did not entirely drive it. "We believed that having a woman in charge would bring positive change," she explained, expressing disappointment at Phogat's apparent ulterior motives.

As the legal proceedings against Singh continue in Delhi courts, the wrestling community remains divided. Both Vinesh and Bajrang have since joined Congress, with Vinesh winning a seat in the Haryana assembly elections. Meanwhile, Malik has chosen to maintain her distance from political affiliations, focusing instead on her athletic career and recent book release titled *Witness*, where she shares her experiences and insights into the tumultuous events surrounding the protests.

This unfolding narrative not only highlights the challenges faced by female athletes in India but also raises questions about political manoeuvring within sports organizations. As these developments continue to evolve, they will likely shape the future landscape of Indian wrestling and its governance.