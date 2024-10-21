Travellers are advised to check the latest schedules before planning their journeys

Northern Railway has announced a four-hour traffic block between Pilkhua and Mahrauli Yard for essential point renewal work, aiming to improve railway infrastructure. The maintenance, which will use the T-28 machine, is scheduled for October 21 and October 25, 2024. Due to this, several trains will experience changes in their operations.

Rescheduled Trains

The following trains will be rescheduled:

15910 Lalgarh Jn – Dibrugarh: Rescheduled by 240 minutes on October 20 and 24 from Lalgarh Junction.

12038 Delhi Jn – Kotdwara: Delayed by 240 minutes on October 21 and 25 from Delhi Junction.

12037 Kotdwara – Delhi Jn: Rescheduled by 240 minutes on October 21 and 25 from Kotdwara.

14315 Bareilly – New Delhi: Running 90 minutes late on October 21 and 25 from Bareilly.

Regulated Trains

Some trains will be regulated, causing delays along their routes:

13257 Danapur – Anand Vihar: Delayed by 90 minutes on October 20 and 24.

15715 Kishanganj – Ajmer Jn: Regulated by 60 minutes on October 20.

12583 Lucknow Jn – Anand Vihar: Regulated by 60 minutes on October 25.

14321 Bareilly – Bhuj: Regulated by 60 minutes on October 21 and 25.

15279 Saharsa Jn – Anand Vihar: Delayed by 60 minutes on October 20 and 24.

19270 Muzaffarpur Jn – Porbandar: Delayed by 60 minutes on October 20.

15057 Gorakhpur Jn – Anand Vihar: Regulated by 60 minutes on October 24.

Restored Trains

After the maintenance work, the following trains will return to their regular schedules:

15910 Lalgarh Jn – Dibrugarh: Restored on October 23.

12038 Delhi Jn – Kotdwara: Restored on October 24.

12037 Kotdwara – Delhi Jn: Restored on October 24.

14315 Bareilly – New Delhi: Restored on October 24.

Travellers are advised to check the latest schedules before planning their journeys.