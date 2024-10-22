Aamir Khan and Anurag Basu have reportedly been discussing the biopic on legendary singer-actor Kishore Kumar.

Aamir Khan is reportedly in a discussion with filmmaker Anurag Basu for a biopic on legendary singer-actor Kishore Kumar. Reports are suggesting the actor has shown interest in Basu's vision of bringing the life of the legend on the silver screen. While he has not yet given a go-ahead to the project, fans have already locked him as 'the perfect fit' for Kishore Kumar's role.

The superstar had taken a short break before filming his next, Sitaare Zameen Par. He has reportedly wrapped the shoot and currently considering six films which have been offered to him. He is looking forward to taking the final call on his immediate next by the end of this year. Kishore Kumar's biopic is among the six films for which he already had four to five meetings with Basu as per reports. “The Kishore Kumar biopic is a subject close to the heart of Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar, and they are looking to bring it to the spectacle in the best possible way. Aamir Khan is also a big admirer of Kishore Kumar and loved the vision that Basu has to bring the life of legend to the spectacle. The filmmaker has treated it very differently, and that’s what has fascinated Aamir the most," said the source close to Pinkvilla.

Soon after the reports, fans chimed into their social media handle and dropped their reactions. “Aamir Khan perfect fit for Kishore Kumar's iconic biopic!” wrote a user. Another user said, "Best decision. I am seeing 1000 cr mega-blockbuster loading. Kya gaane honge yaar, Vintage era.I have been waiting for this since my childhood for someone to play Kishore Kumar's biopic,(sic).”

EXCLUSIVE: ANURAG BASU LOOKING TO CAST AAMIR KHAN FOR KISHORE KUMAR BIOPIC!#AnuragBasu offers #KishoreKumar Biopic to #AamirKhan; 6 films in the race for his next after #SitaareZameenPar - Here's all you need to know! https://t.co/eipzEI0tXl — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) October 21, 2024

Aamir has reportedly also liked the remaining five film offers which include Ghajini 2, Rajkumar Santoshi's comedy, Ujjwal Nikam's biopic, Lokesh Kanagaraj's next and Zoya Akhtar's film. "Of the 6 films, he will do three for sure in different timelines and might let go of the other three,” added the source. Meanwhile, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. Up next, he set to feature in Sitaare Zameen Par, the sports drama film directed by R. S. Prasanna. Touted to be a spiritual sequel to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par and is based on the Spanish film Champions (2018). The film will see him and Genelia D'Souza in the lead roles.