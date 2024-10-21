Filmmaker Suneel Darshan makes shocking claims about Akshay Kumar's rumoured affair with this actress.

From Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, the rumours of the affairs of several actors grabbed headlines. Recently, Filmmaker Suneel Darshan made a shocking claim about Akshay Kumar’s rumours affair that made Twinkle Khanna leave his house.

Speaking with YouTube channel Friday Talkies, Suneel shared, “Akshay Kumar was the hero of Barsaat. As the film started, he faced some ‘ajeeb sa problem‘ with his wife. Barsaat had already started shooting with Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. The film was supposed to be shot in one schedule and five days before the schedule, Akshay called me and asked me to meet."

When they met, Akshay Kumar informed him about his decision to step down from the movie Kuch blunder aise ho chuke thay (He did some blunders). Some rumours about Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar started doing the rounds and Twinkle had left his home. As an actor, you have to be responsible. If your wife has been an actress, she knows everything about the industry and she has also worked with all the big stars. She knew everything.”

Akshay Kumar’s exit opened doors for Bobby Deol who had been looking to work with the filmmaker. Bobby Deol then shared the screen with Priyanka Chopra in Barsaat, however, the film failed to perform well at the box office.

Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra shared the screen in several films like Aitraaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Andaaz, and Waqt. Their chemistry in these films was loved by the audience, however, they haven’t shared the screen since then.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has been struggling to get a single hit at the box office this year. His film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Khel Khel Mein and Sarfira proved to be a disaster at the box office. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again which is set to release in theatres on November 1. He also has Welcome 3 and Sky Force in the pipeline.

