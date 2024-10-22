It is essential for candidates to bring their admit cards on the exam day; those without an admit card will not be allowed entry to the exam hall.

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will conduct the Senior Secondary (Class 12) Common Eligibility Test (CET) starting Tuesday, October 22. The exam will take place over three days, from October 22 to October 24. Candidates should note that the written exam will be out of 300 marks, with a time limit of three hours.

The exam paper will include 150 questions, with five options for each (A, B, C, D, and E). Only one of the first four options will be correct. If a candidate chooses not to answer a question, they must select the fifth option (E) on the OMR sheet.

It is essential for candidates to bring their admit cards on the exam day; those without an admit card will not be allowed entry to the exam hall. Admit cards can be downloaded from the official websites: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Steps to download the RSMSSB 12th CET admit card 2024:

Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. On the homepage, click the "admit card" tab. Select the exam name. Click "get admit card" on the next page. Enter your application number, date of birth, and the displayed security text. Submit the details and download your admit card.

It is important to remember that the RSMSSB CET is only a qualifying exam and does not guarantee recruitment. Separate recruitment exams will be conducted for candidates who qualify the CET. For more details, candidates should visit the official website.