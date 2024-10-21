Delhi has experienced a brief period of relatively better air quality in recent weeks, but pollution levels have spiked recently.

GRAP-II (Graded Response Action Plan) is activated when the air quality drops into the "very poor" category. This plan includes specific actions that various agencies must implement to combat pollution, supplementing the ongoing Stage-I measures. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) made this decision as Delhi's air quality has deteriorated in recent days and is expected to worsen with the onset of winter and upcoming festival season in India.

Starting Tuesday at 8 am, diesel generator sets will be regulated as part of Stage-II measures, following CAQM's guidelines. On Monday, Delhi's air quality hovered around an AQI of 300, with a reading of 301 by 4 pm. On Sunday, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the 24-hour average AQI to be 277 at 4 pm.

A statement from CAQM said, "The Sub-Committee for invoking GRAP measures, in its meeting on October 21, 2024, thoroughly reviewed the air quality in the region and forecasted meteorological conditions. Delhi's AQI has remained close to 300 throughout the day, with a reading of 410 at 4:00 pm. Forecasts from IMD/IITM suggest that Delhi’s AQI will likely remain in the 'very poor' category (301-400) in the coming days due to unfavorable weather conditions and calm winds."

Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) orders to implement GRAP-II in Delhi NCR



The order reads, "In an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the Sub-Committee decided that all actions as envisaged under Stage II of the GRAP-Very Poor Air Quality be… pic.twitter.com/slL9qtlA5o October 21, 2024

Key measures under Stage-II of GRAP include:

Daily mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling of designated roads.

Dust suppression and proper disposal of collected dust at construction sites, hotspots, and high-traffic areas.

Intensified inspections to enforce dust control at construction and demolition (C&D) sites.

Targeted action to reduce pollution in NCR's identified hotspots, focusing on dominant contributors.

Ensuring continuous power supply to reduce the need for diesel generators.

Strict enforcement of the schedule regulating DG sets across all sectors in NCR, including industrial, commercial, and residential.

Improving traffic flow at congested intersections.

Raising vehicle parking fees to discourage private transport.

Expanding CNG and electric bus and metro services by adding more vehicles and increasing service frequency.

Why is Delhi's air quality worsening?

Delhi has experienced a brief period of relatively better air quality in recent weeks, but pollution levels have spiked recently. Experts attribute this to seasonal changes and increased stubble burning in neighboring states like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Although the overall fire count (a measure of stubble burning) has been declining over the past five years, current PM2.5 levels in Delhi are already around 110 µg/m³ and are expected to rise as stubble burning increases.

Delhi's severe winter pollution is driven by several factors, including low wind speeds, colder temperatures, higher moisture levels, and the accumulation of pollution particles that contribute to condensation in the atmosphere.