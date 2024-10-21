Here's all you need to know about Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's husband Bharat Sahni.

Despite coming from a filmy background with several superstars, Riddhima Kapoor decided to take a different path and become a fashion and jewellery designer. She got married to a businessman hailing from Delhi, Bharat Sahni and now has a gorgeous daughter with him. She recently made her debut as a reality show star in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives and since then her husband has become the talk of the town.

Who is Bharat Sahni?

Bharat Sahni is a businessman and the owner and managing director of Wear Well a garment manufacturing and exporting company. Bharat Sahni's LinkedIn profile says he completed his schooling at Modern School, Vasant Vihar, in Delhi. He then pursued a B.B.A. in Finance and Marketing from Saint Mary's College of California and later graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Business, specializing in Management, Marketing, and related fields.

He joined the family business in 2002 taking charge of developing and implementing WearWell's marketing strategies, along with overseeing the merchandising teams. According to reports, WearWell generates an annual revenue of $30 million, which is roughly equivalent to Rs 252 crore.

Bharat Sahni’s company, WearWell has its headquarters in Delhi and serves an international clientele from Europe, the USA, and Canada. Some of their customers include fashion and lifestyle brands such as Marks & Spencer, Inditex (which owns Zara and Massimo Dutti), Mango, Forever 21, Next, Oasis and more. It has a production capacity of 500,000 garments per month, specializing in both woven and knitted apparel, with a particular focus on womenswear and childrenswear.

Riddhima Kapoor and Bharat Sahni tied the knot in a traditional Indian ceremony in 2006. The businessman is thus Ranbir Kapoor’s brother-in-law. The couple lives in a lavish home that has a private gym and luxurious fittings which gives it a Bollywood touch.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.