Nita Ambani, one of the wealthiest women globally, often captures attention for her extravagant lifestyle. Even her everyday items, like her water bottle, stand out. A viral photo showed her drinking from an elegantly designed bottle, rumored to be Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani, a luxurious water sold in bottles crafted by renowned designer Fernando Altamirano. These bottles, coated in 24-karat gold, contain a blend of spring water from France and Fiji, along with glacier water from Iceland. Each bottle is valued at a staggering ₹49 lakh.

It’s also been claimed that this gold-infused water contributes to Nita Ambani’s glowing skin at 60. Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani holds the Guinness World Record for being the most expensive water, sold at auction for $60,000 (about ₹49 lakh). The 750 ml bottle itself is made of 24-karat gold, with 5 grams of gold added to the water to increase its alkalinity. Fernando Altamirano, the designer behind this masterpiece, is also known for creating the container for the Henri IV Dudognon Heritage Cognac Grande Champagne, worth nearly $2 million.

However, it’s important to note that the viral image was digitally altered to show Nita Ambani sipping from this extravagant bottle. The original photo, taken during an IPL match in 2015, actually shows her with a regular water bottle. In addition to her opulent tastes, she also owns an expensive tea set from Noritake, a Japanese brand, which costs around ₹1.5 crore. So, does the idea of 24-karat gold water make you curious about its taste?