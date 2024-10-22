This actress was hit by a stuntman after a stuntman lost control of a vehicle that crashed into her chair.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently made headlines after winning the Best Actress Critics award at SIIMA 2024 for her performance in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. At the event, she was joined by her daughter, Aaradhya.

Her win has brought back stories from her past, including a near-fatal accident she experienced while working alongside her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan. Before marrying Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya starred with Amitabh in several films, including Hum Kisise Kum Nahin, Khakee, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na..., and Mohabbatein.

Was hit by a stuntman

While filming Khakee, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was involved in a serious accident near Nashik when a stuntman lost control of a vehicle that crashed into her chair, affecting both her and co-star Tusshar Kapoor. Amid the chaos, Akshay Kumar rushed to help, pulling Aishwarya to safety, while Amitabh Bachchan made sure she got immediate medical care.

When Aishwarya refused to work with Salman

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan started dating while filming Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999. They were in a relationship for a few years but broke up in 2002. Their breakup was very messy, with Salman knocking on Aishwarya's door for hours and making threatening remarks. Aishwarya decided not to marry him because she wanted to focus on her career.

After their ugly breakup, Aishwarya Rai refused to talk about Salman Khan and work with him.

Loves collecting watches

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is rarely seen without her watch, and her favorite brand is Longines. As the brand's ambassador, she often sports pieces from their latest collection, DolceVita. These elegant watches start at around one lakh rupees and can go up to several lakh rupees.

