This actress went from working in PR to being one of the most popular actresses in the industry.

Before becoming a big star, many people work hard behind the scenes. Today, we’re talking about one such actress who used to organise interviews for Bollywood stars before becoming famous.

That actress is Parineeti Chopra, who went from working in PR to being one of the most popular actresses in the industry. On her birthday, let’s talk about her early struggles.

Before stepping into the spotlight as an actress, Parineeti Chopra worked in public relations for several Bollywood stars. During her internship, she managed the schedules of celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Rani Mukerji.

In a podcast with Raj Shamani, she shared stories from her early days in the industry. Parineeti recalled how she organised interviews and even got coffee for stars like Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, and Neil Nitin Mukesh. She was involved in promotions for films such as Dil Bole Hadippa, Lafangey Parindey, and Badmaash Company. Parineeti mentioned that her last project as an intern was the popular film Band Baaja Baarat.

Parineeti Chopra decided to leave her internship at Yash Raj Films to pursue her acting career. During her podcast conversation, she revealed that Aditya Chopra recognized her potential after watching her audition video and offered her a three-film deal. A month later, she landed a role in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

Recently, she starred in Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh and has also appeared in the blockbuster Golmaal Again directed by Rohit Shetty and featured a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn and Tabu. The film became a blockbuster and earned Rs 300 crore at the box office.

