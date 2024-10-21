As per reports, Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan for taking revenge from him for poaching a blackbuck.

After Salman Khan has received multiple death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang and after Baba Siddique was shot down allegedly due to his closeness with Khan, Anup Jalota has requested the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor to go and apologise to the Bishnoi community and end his feud with the gangster.

The Bhajan Samraat told ABP News, "I just want to say that it is not the time to get into who killed and who didn’t. One should realise that Salman’s close friend Baba Siddique was allegedly killed because of the same. Now, the focus should be on solving the conflict. I have a small request for Salman to go to the temple and apologise to ensure his safety and protect his family and close friends. I am sure they will accept his apology. Salman should go and then lead a safe life. It is not the time to complicate the matter. Whether he killed the blackbuck or not, Salman should apologise. No one will get anything by getting stuck into the feud."

As per reports, Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan for taking revenge from him for poaching a deer. Khan had allegedly hunted down a blackbuck, the animal considered sacred by the Bishnoi community, in 1998 during the filming of Sooraj Barjatya's family drama Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan.

In 2018, the gangster had threated to kill the superstar when he appeared in Jodhpur court and since then, he has issued several death threats to the actor through his gang. In April this year, two men on motorcyle fired five rounds outside Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra. Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in the Sabarmati central prison in Ahmedabad.

