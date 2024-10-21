Currently, Namo Bharat services operate on a 42-kilometre stretch covering nine stations, including Sahibabad and Ghaziabad.

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal has said the commissioning of the RRTS networks connecting Delhi-Panipat and Delhi to Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror and Alwar is likely to begin next year. The minister took a ride on the route and visited key stations along the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor on the occasion of completion of one year of Namo Bharat operations, which served over 40 lakhs passengers.

He started his visit from Anand Vihar RRTS Station where he was briefed by officials on the station's unique design and its significance within the overall Rapid Rail Transit System network, a statement said.

Minister Lal was informed about the strategically designed Anand Vihar station, constructed just one level below ground to ensure ease of access and seamless integration with multiple modes of transport, positioning it as a vital commuter hub, it said.

With its proximity to two metro lines, a railway station, and two inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) in Delhi and Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh, the station is set to become one of the region's busiest transit hubs, the statement said. "Commuters can avail the facility of travelling for around 50 to 100 kilometres through RRTS. The work on the first project of RRTS between Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut is underway and some portion has been completed," Lal said.

"Today, I have inspected Anand Vihar station and a fine model has been prepared. It will be connected with Sarai Kale Khan by next year and complete facilities will be provided to the people," he added.

RRTS operations at the Anand Vihar station is in trial phase and it is likely to be operational by December, he said.

Asked about the two projects to Panipat and Rajasthan border, Lal said, "We still have to complete some formalities which will be completed in one month. After that its tendering will be processed and it will be commissioned next year." The minister boarded the train from Sahibabad station where he interacted with the women train operators, acknowledging their vital contributions to the operations of India's first RRTS corridor, the statement said.

The trial run of trains has recently been commenced to connect New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar RRTS station with already operational Sahibabad station. From the very first day of operations, passengers have benefited from the convenience of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), enabling seamless travel across multiple modes of transport, the release said.

The officials informed the minister that since their launch on October 21, 2023, Namo Bharat trains have transformed commuting across Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, and the surrounding regions by serving over 40 lakh passengers only in the first year. The Ghaziabad RRTS Station registered the highest footfall over the past year, followed closely by Sahibabad and Modinagar North RRTS Stations, the release stated.

Lal was also apprised of several groundbreaking technologies, many being used for the first time globally, which are part of the implementation of the Namo Bharat project under the 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first 17-kilometre priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot on October 20 last year. On March 6, another 17-kilometer stretch between Duhai and Modinagar North was inaugurated, followed by the operationalisation of Meerut South RRTS Station on August 18, it stated.

Currently, Namo Bharat services operate on a 42-kilometre stretch covering nine stations, including Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South. The corridor will soon extend to 54 kilometres with the addition of the Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar section, which includes key stations such as Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar.

Once the entire 82-kilometre corridor is completed by June 2025, passengers will be able to travel from Delhi to Meerut in under an hour, revolutionising regional connectivity and enhancing the overall commuter experience, the statement added.

