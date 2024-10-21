In the viral video, Abhishek Bachchan is seen praising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan while promoting Dasvi with Nimrat Kaur.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had tied the knot with each other in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. The two have often praised each other at multiple public platforms. Now, a video has gone viral in which Abhishek is seen calling Aishwarya an 'amazing emotional support' in an old interview.

While promoting Dasvi with Nimrat Kaur, Abhishek told Bollywood Hungama, "My wife is exceptional at that. She’s always been an amazing emotional support for me. I’ve been very lucky, my entire family has been. The wonderful thing about having a life partner like Aishwarya is that she is from the business. She gets it. She has been doing it slightly longer than I have. So, she knows the world. She has been through it all. So, it’s nice when you come home and if you’ve had a challenging day, you know that there’s somebody who gets it."

"She has been somebody that, I have always noticed, has managed to traverse some of the most difficult times of her life with utmost dignity and grace. I really admire that about her. Actors are emotional people, we're very, very hyper-sensitive. and there are times when we might just want to lash out and we kind of explode. You can only take so much. I’ve never seen her do that", the Bob Biswas actor concluded.

On the work front, Abhishek will be seen playing an antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King. Also featuring Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan, the movie will reportedly release in the theatres on the occasion of Eid in 2016. The movie, which will go on floors in January 2025, has Sujoy Ghosh of Kahaani and Badla-fame as its director.

