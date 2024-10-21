Flipkart is offering considerable discounts on the iPhone 15 through a combination of bank discounts and exchange bonuses.

For tech enthusiasts and iPhone lovers, Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale is offering an exciting opportunity to grab the iPhone 15 for under Rs 50,000. The iPhone 15, originally priced at Rs 66,900, is being sold at a significant discount during the sale with the help of bank offers and exchange deals.

Flipkart is offering considerable discounts on the iPhone 15 through a combination of bank discounts and exchange bonuses. Select credit and debit cardholders can enjoy instant savings through bank offers, reducing the price by a few thousand rupees. Additionally, trading in an old smartphone offers an exchange bonus, making the price of the iPhone 15 drop even further. Some lucky buyers could secure it for under Rs 50,000.

The iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 Bionic chip, which ensures top-notch performance whether you’re gaming, multitasking, or running intensive apps. Its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display delivers sharp, vibrant visuals, perfect for watching shows or scrolling through social media.

For photography, the iPhone 15 features a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. These ensure detailed, high-quality photos even in low-light conditions. The ultra-wide lens is great for group shots and landscapes. The 12MP front camera also delivers excellent selfies and video calls.

The phone supports 5G connectivity, making it ready for faster networks. It also offers all-day battery life and supports MagSafe charging, providing convenience for charging without the hassle.

With a price of under Rs 50,000 during Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale, the iPhone 15 is an incredible deal. Considering Apple’s typical pricing, this limited-time offer gives buyers a chance to own the latest iPhone at a much more affordable price. If you’re looking to upgrade, now is the perfect time—act fast before the offer ends.