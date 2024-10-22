Mitskind Healthcare in Panchkula, Haryana, surprised 15 employees with car gifts ahead of Diwali to recognize their hard work and dedication.

In a heartwarming gesture ahead of Diwali, Mitskind Healthcare, a pharmaceutical company based in Panchkula, Haryana, surprised 15 of its employees by gifting them cars. The company, located in the Panchkula industrial area, awarded a total of 13 Tata Punch vehicles and two Maruti Grand Vitara models to its top-performing staff members, showcasing their appreciation for the hard work and dedication of their employees.

MK Bhatia, the owner of Mitskind Healthcare, personally presented the keys to the new cars, expressing his admiration for the employees. He stated, “They are like celebrities to me,” emphasizing the vital role they play in the company’s success. Bhatia mentioned that this gesture was meant to show appreciation and was not specifically planned to coincide with the festive occasion of Diwali.

The employees were overwhelmed with gratitude for their unexpected gifts. Venus, a senior HR employee, reflected on her experience, sharing, “Three years ago, when I joined, Sir shared his dream of giving all his employees a car. Today, he’s made that dream a reality.” Another employee, Rekha, added, “I was gifted last year, and the company still covers my fuel expenses.” Such sentiments highlight the strong sense of loyalty and appreciation fostered within the organization.

This is not the first time Mitskind Healthcare has rewarded its employees with cars. In fact, last year, 12 employees received vehicles, bringing the total number of cars given to employees to 27. The company has expressed its intention to continue this rewarding practice in the future, making it a tradition to recognize the efforts of their staff.

The Tata Punch, one of the vehicles gifted, is an entry-level SUV that was launched in 2021. With a starting price of Rs 6 lakh, the Tata Punch is equipped with a 1.2-litre engine and is renowned for its safety features, having received a prestigious 5-star G-NCAP rating. This thoughtful initiative not only motivates the employees but also enhances their overall job satisfaction, creating a positive work environment within Mitskind Healthcare.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

