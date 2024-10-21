Gaurav Taneja addresses divorce rumors, emphasizing privacy and unity amid personal challenges.

Popular Indian YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, known as Flying Beast, and his wife Ritu Rathee have been in the spotlight due to rumors about their marriage. Speculation about a possible separation arose when the couple admitted they were going through a difficult phase. The rumors gained more traction after fans saw Ritu seeking advice from spiritual guru Premanand Govind Sharan at Bhajan Marg. In a video that went viral, Ritu spoke about her worries concerning infidelity and the future of their two daughters, Kiara and Pihu.

In response to the ongoing rumors, Gaurav Taneja recently uploaded a video titled "Was it Really a PR Stunt or Something Else ?" on his YouTube. In the video, which was aimed at providing clarity for his followers, he took to his instagram and wrote, "For those who genuinely love us. Not trying to change anyone’s opinion. Everyone is free to have an independent opinion and we respect that." The post was meant to address the concerns of his fans and followers, who have been closely following the couple's situation.

Prior to this, Gaurav shared a picture on his Instagram story featuring Ritu and their daughters, showing mehendi (henna) designs on their hands. He later posted another image of Ritu getting mehendi applied at a local shop, indicating that she was preparing for the Karwa Chauth festival. Along with the post, Gaurav wrote, “Apna Apna Naam dhoond lena bhai please zaroor se.. apni wali ke haath mein… #Karwachauth #flyingbeast.”

The couple's recent social media activities show that they are trying to present a united front while facing personal challenges. Although many fans expressed joy at seeing them together, others accused Gaurav of using the situation for a publicity stunt. Gaurav and Ritu have made it clear that they prefer to keep their family matters private, underlining the struggles that many families go through, even if they choose to keep them away from the public eye.

