Since its launch in 2005, YouTube has revolutionized the way we engage with video content, offering the largest collection of videos available online. Users can easily explore various channels, watch, like, and share their favourite videos, and subscribe to channels they enjoy. Alongside platforms like Facebook, X, and TikTok, YouTube has built a vast user base, making it the second-largest search engine in the world, just behind Google.

But have you ever thought about which videos have the highest views on YouTube? With numerous viral hits, it’s a platform dominated by interesting songs and engaging content. While there’s an abundance of videos available, which ones have captured the most attention?

Forbes India's report on the "Top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube in 2024" reveals that the "Baby Shark Dance" song holds the top position, having amassed over 15 billion views globally. With a total of 15.17 billion views, it is the most-watched video on the platform.

It is followed by Despacito, Song by Daddy Yankee, and Luis Fonsi which has received 8.56 billion views on the platform.

The third and fourth positions are taken by "Johny Johny Yes Papa," which has amassed 6.96 billion views, and "Bath Song," which has received 6.87 billion views, respectively.

The prestigious list also includes the popular song "Shape of You," performed by English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. It holds the seventh position, having garnered 6.34 billion views on YouTube.

