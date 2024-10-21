Aishwarya Rai's first Bollywood film opposite Suniel Shetty was cancelled because of director's arrogance. Read on to know the details.

After winning the Miss World pageant in 1994, Aishwarya Rai made her acting debut in the 1997 Tamil film Iruvar. The political drama, which was inspired from the lives of M. G. Ramachandran, M. Karunanidhi and J. Jayalalithaa, also starred Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Gautami, Tabu, and Nassar in the leading roles.

Aishwarya made her Bollywood debut opposite Bobby Deol in the 1997 romantic drama Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. However, her debut film could have been opposite Suniel Shetty in a film titled Hum Bacche Hai Ek Daal Ke. The filmmaker Rahul Dholakia revealed this interesting information in a recent interview.

Talking to casting director Mukesh Chhabra on the series The Bombay Dream on Mashable India, the Raees director said, "I had handled the production for a film called Hum Bacche Hai Ek Daal Ke. It was Aishwarya Rai’s first film, which was never released, with Suniel Shetty. Suniel had asked me to handle the production. It was directed by Shashilal Nair and Rahul Gupta was the producer. I was handling the production for that and one thing I learned was what a director shouldn’t do. The incidents from there are so stupid."

"They wanted the best unit and crew, so I got them the action director of the film Independence Day. The director’s arrogance was of another level only, but that kind of attitude doesn’t work in America. He wanted to shoot an action sequence at the Grand Canyon where boulders fall and wanted the boulders to be the size of a room. He asked for 1000 boulders of that size, and when he was asked how many takes he would take for that scene, he got offended. Half of the time would go into these things, so I learned from that production that one should not be unreasonable, and think ahead", Rahul further added.

Hum Bacche Hai Ek Daal Ke was never released. Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya was a commercial flop. Still, Aishwarya Rai became a superstar in the Indian cinema. Her last two films - Ponniyin Selvan I & II - were the highest-grossing films in her career. Both the movies collectively earned Rs 830 crore at the box office worldwide.

