As a thick layer of smog enveloped the National Capital Region on Tuesday, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi has been reported at an "unhealthy" level of 214, according to data from aqi.in. In the Anand Vihar area, conditions are even worse, with a "very poor" AQI of 382, as noted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



The PM2.5 concentration in the city is currently over ten times higher than the World Health Organization's recommended limits for 24-hour air quality exposure.



In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II) starting today. This decision follows a review of the air quality situation in the region. The CAQM had previously recorded an AQI of 310 in Delhi on October 21, categorizing it as "very poor."



The implementation of GRAP-II includes various measures aimed at mitigating pollution, such as daily mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling on major roads, intensified inspections at construction sites to enforce dust control, and enhanced public transportation services. Authorities are also advising residents to limit outdoor activities and utilize public transport whenever possible to reduce personal vehicle use.