Over the years, Aamir Khan has worked in some of the most successful films in the industry. In 2012, Aamir Khan's stardom was at its peak when he starred in the psychological thriller film titled Talaash. Written and directed by Reema Kagti, co-written by Zoya Akhtar, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment and Aamir Khan under Aamir Khan Productions, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within starred Aamir Khan as Inspector Surjan 'Suri' Singh Shekhawat along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao, and Shernaz Patel in supporting roles.

Talaash was released in November 2012 and received positive reviews not only from critics but also at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 50 crores, Talaash went on to earn Rs 174 crore at the box office, more than three times its budget. Talaash became one of the highest-grossing Indian films in 2012 and also one of Aamir Khan's biggest hit films.

It is interesting to note that the name of one of Aamir Khan's biggest hit films was changed thrice before it landed on Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. If reports are to be believed, the name of Aamir Khan's Talaash was changed thrice. First, it was named Dhuaan, then Act of Murder, and then Zakhmi. But later it was changed to Talaash.

Initially, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Salman Khan were reportedly approached to play the male lead but after they opted out of the project, Aamir Khan agreed to star and produce the film. Later, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji were signed on and all the actors were also made to attend acting workshops and sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Talaash was a hit, not only in India but also abroad. It was the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2012 in overseas markets.