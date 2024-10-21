Continue reflects Goyal’s growing interest in longevity and extending human life, particularly through mental health and wellness solutions.

Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has launched a new venture 'Continue,' a longevity venture around health tracking and mental wellness. The startup aims to become 'The Ultimate Health Tracker,' though it is still in stealth mode, with few details available publicly, according to a report by Moneycontrol. In April 2023, the company was incorporated under the name Upslope Advisors Pvt Ltd, and filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs show Goyal as the Director, along with two Zomato employees, Akriti Mehta and Simrandeep Singh, listed as Additional Directors.

Goyal's increasing interest in longevity and prolonging human life, especially through mental health and wellness solutions, is reflected in Continue. Although the health tracker's features have not yet been revealed, it is expected that the platform would focus on areas such as sleep monitoring, nutrition tracking, and preventive healthcare. In the future, it might develop into a holistic wellness platform that takes into account both physical and emotional health.

Moneycontrol notes that Goyal is an investor in Ultrahuman, a startup that makes Ultrahuman Ring, which helps people measure sleep, heart rate, and temperature among other vitals. It also allows people, especially athletes, to track their nutrition and fitness in real-time.

Other than his involvement in Continue, Zomato has mentioned that 'Continue' is a personal venture for Goyal. The company, which currently operates four business arms—food delivery, Blinkit (grocery delivery), Hyperpure (restaurant supplies), and events—remains focused on its existing operations.