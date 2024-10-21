The mutt promptly ensured his admission to a registered mental health center to stabilize his condition.

Recent media reports have made unverified allegations about Swamiji Vidyadhara Nath, who was residing at the Hesaraghatta branch of the Adichunchanagiri Mutt. Some of his statements have surfaced on social media. Swamiji Vidyadhara Nath, who has been managing a mental health condition with medical treatment for the past seven years, recently stopped taking his prescribed medication, leading to a relapse.

The mutt promptly ensured his admission to a registered mental health center to stabilize his condition. In his vulnerable state, he expressed concerns that "experts" might tamper with his food, coffee, or tea, and even requested a firearm from authorities—reflecting the complexities of his mental health challenges. He also mentioned filing several police complaints and approaching former Chief Ministers, though investigations concluded that these claims lacked substance, given his mental health condition.

The Adichunchanagiri Mutt serves not only as a spiritual institution but also as a close-knit community where Sanyasis and Brahmacharis devote themselves to societal upliftment, operating with the spirit of a family. Just as families care for members facing health challenges with compassion and support, the mutt remains committed to offering Swamiji the best possible care, upholding its tradition of treating members with dignity and empathy.

It is crucial to approach such matters with sensitivity and fact-based scrutiny to prevent misconceptions. With a long history of contributions to education, healthcare, and community development, the Adichunchanagiri Mutt has earned the trust of countless devotees who worship Lord Kalabhairaveshwara. Its branches across India and expanding global presence, including a newly established center in the USA, reflect Karnataka’s cultural pride and influence on the world stage.

The head pontiff of the mutt should not be unfairly associated with these unproven claims, as such connections risk damaging the reputation of an institution devoted to both spiritual growth and social progress. Upholding journalistic integrity requires thorough fact-checking to safeguard the legacy of the Adichunchanagiri Mutt, built through decades of dedicated service to society.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)