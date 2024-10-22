The fight between Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra has caused a stir on social media, with many fans sharing their reactions and opinions about the intense drama.

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 is heating up, especially with a tense moment between Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra during a recent task grabbing everyone's attention.

Guests Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were assigned the task, where Karan Veer had to prepare a taco for Avinash using all the available ingredients. Once Karan finished making the taco, he called Avinash over to take it.

Their fight left the internet divided, fans supported Karan while some supported Avinash. One of the social media users wrote, "Chal chal baap ko mat sikha bhai kitni baar yeh dylog Maine Diya hai mujhe pe toh koi nahi Chadha #AvinashMishra footage ke liye kuch bhi karega #KaranveerMehra was not wrong in this baki apna kya apne ko toh bas kalesh dekhna hai. #Biggboss18 #BiggBoss #BB18."

The second one said, "Avinash is sasta Asim .. he is totally copying him.." The second one said, "What I've observed is...I think Avinash is all fake...whatever he is doing is all acting...as we know he studied Bigg Boss like IAS aspirants so he knows when and what to do." The third one said, "I just want to know Avinas bahar bhi aise hi baat karta hai? Pathetic!!!! No matter how good you think you are, impulsive nature like this can never keep you happy!!! That young boy needs to learn humility."

While Avinash's fans supported him, one of the said, "Anivash ko nikalny ka dam nhi hai kisi main haha." The second one said, "At least Avinash Mishra isn't the one who primarily aims to instigate others because this is how he gets footage and limelight from."

Meanwgile, after Krushna, Sudesh, Ankita, and Vicky left the house, Bigg Boss announced that Hema Sharma has become the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18. After Hema's eviction and apart from Karan and Avinash, the other contestants left inside Bigg Boss 18 are Chahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Alice Kaushik, Chum Darang, Nyra Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Shehzada Dhami, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Hema Sharma,Arfeen Khan and his wife Sara Arfeen Khan, and Shrutika Arjun.