Known for his deep-rooted values, he grabbed the media's attention after his wife, Shalini Passi, an art collector, debuted on a Netflix show.

Many successful businessmen in India keep low-key profiles despite their massive business empires. They rarely make a public appearance and are known for their humble nature. In this article, we will tell you about one such person. He is Sanjay Passi, a prominent figure in the business world and the chairman of the Pasco Group, a leading automobile enterprise in North India.

Known for his deep-rooted values, Sanjay grabbed the media's attention after his wife, Shalini Passi, an art collector, debuted on season 3 of Netflix’s Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives, a show produced by Karan Johar. The show offers a peek into the glamorous lives of women from elite circles.

Who is Sanjay Passi?

He is a Delhi businessman who began his entrepreneurial journey in 1989 when he took over the family business, a Tata Motors dealership in Chandigarh. He is currently the chairman of the Pasco Group. He holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce (B.Com. Honors) from Hansraj College, affiliated with Delhi University. He joined the family business soon after graduation.

According to reports, his company had a turnover of Rs 2,690 crore for FY 2021-22. Established in 1967, the Pasco Group has grown into a leading automobile enterprise in North India. It represents major brands such as Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki for passenger and commercial vehicles. It is also among the official dealers of JCB.

READ | Setback for Anil Ambani's company, NCLT dismisses plea to block use of...

Sanjay is married to Shalini Passi, and the duo have a son named Robin. Sanjay also made headlines in 2021 when he and his family donated to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, Tirumala Temple.