Here's what Jigra director Vasan Bala has to say about Alia Bhatt-starrer film's poor box office performance.

Headlined by Alia Bhatt and helmed by Vasan Bala, the jailbreak actioner Jigra was released in the theatres on October 11. The film, which has reportedly been made on a Rs 90 crore budget, has been a washout at the box office. It has just earned Rs 27 crore net in India and Rs 44 crore gross worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Now, Vasan Bala has opened up about film's poor box office performance. Talking to Fever FM, the filmmaker said, "Alia is the first choice for every one. She could have been on any other film set, but Jigra, during that time. So she has to make that choice. And she has trusted me with that choice. So it is my responsibility to deliver box office, because we are in the business of filmmaking also."

"So which is why I need to analyse. Kuch toh hua hai na (Something has happened, right)? Something has happened where people have stayed away, something that they have not bought, something that they didn't feel the need to come to the theatre. If at all any other actor decides to give their time, his or her, then you know, make it worth it", he further added.

Jigra is Vasan Bala's fourth film. His first movie Peddlers hasn't had a theatrical release yet. His second film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota starred Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan and was critically appreciated in 2019. His third movie Monica O My Darling featured Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte came out on Netflix and wowed the audiences and critics in 2022.

