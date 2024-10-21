Many revelations are being made in the investigation of this bomb blast. The connection of the blasts is also being linked to Khalistan.

On Sunday, a sudden blast occurred in Rohini, Delhi. Amidst the sound of the blast and the smoke, no one could understand what happened. This blast occurred in Delhi after 13 years. Also, this is the first time in 19 years that a bomb blast has occurred in Delhi just before Diwali.

This blast occurred outside the CRPF school in the Rohini area of ​​Delhi. People are in panic and the question being asked is -- whether this is a trailer of a major terrorist attack in Delhi? This is why you also have to be alert while stepping out of the house during this festive season.

Many revelations are being made in the investigation of this bomb blast, the connection of the blasts is being linked to Khalistan. ISI's link is also visible behind the blasts and the most dangerous is the explosives that were used to make these bombs.

Investigation is still going on, people are saying that if it was not Sunday, this blast would have happened during school time and children could have lost their lives. That is why the suspicion is strong that this blast outside the school was a trial run. Inputs of a conspiracy of a big terrorist attack in Delhi before Diwali had already been received.

According to sources, there is a threat of terrorist attacks in Delhi-NCR. More blasts can happen in crowded areas and markets. Religious places in Delhi can also be the target of terrorists. It has been claimed that Khalistani operatives are behind the bomb blast in Delhi.

The reason for this is - by uploading the CCTV of the bomb blast on the Telegram channel Justice League India, this message was circulated, in which threats of more such bomb blasts have been given.

Due to this, it is suspected that Khalistani terrorists carried out the bomb blast in Delhi. Pakistani intelligence agency ISI also has a role behind this bomb blast. An attempt is being made to fuel Khalistani terrorism through this bomb blast.