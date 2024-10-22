Brahmani's jewelry also drew significant attention. She wore a diamond choker necklace worth Rs 25 crore, while her entire bridal jewelry collection—including hair accessories and maang tikka—was valued at around Rs 90 crore.

The wedding of Brahmani Reddy, daughter of mining tycoon and former Karnataka minister G Janardhana Reddy, to Rajiv Reddy, son of Hyderabad businessman Vikram Deva Reddy, is a prime example of opulence in Indian weddings. Held on November 6, 2016, this extravagant event was estimated to cost around Rs 500 crore, making it one of the most expensive weddings in the country.



To create an unforgettable experience for his daughter, Janardhana Reddy spared no expense. Over a lavish five-day celebration, approximately 50,000 guests experienced unparalleled luxury. A highlight of the event was Brahmani's wedding attire—a stunning red Kanjeevaram saree embellished with gold threadwork, designed by renowned fashion designer Neeta Lulla. This exquisite saree was valued at an astonishing Rs 17 crore, symbolizing both elegance and tradition.

Brahmani's jewelry also drew significant attention. She wore a diamond choker necklace worth Rs 25 crore, while her entire bridal jewelry collection—including hair accessories and maang tikka—was valued at around Rs 90 crore.

Janardhana Reddy's commitment to guest comfort was evident as he arranged accommodations for 1,500 guests in five- and three-star hotels across Bangalore, ensuring a luxurious stay. The venue itself was a visual masterpiece, crafted by Bollywood art directors to resemble the ancient ruins of the Vijayanagara Empire. This included replicas of landmarks such as the Vijaya Vittala Temple and Lotus Mahal, creating an immersive atmosphere reminiscent of a bygone era.

Transportation for guests was equally grandiose; up to forty royal chariots were deployed alongside 2,000 taxis and 15 helicopters to facilitate movement around the venue. Guests enjoyed a lavish feast featuring sixteen delectable dishes.



The meticulous planning extended to the invitations as well, which reportedly cost Rs 5 crore and included an LCD screen displaying family choreography alongside a silver idol of Ganesha. The Reddy family's dedication to providing an extraordinary experience was evident in every detail of this monumental celebration.