The Kshatriya Karni Sena has announced a reward for the encounter of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whose gang recently claimed responsibility for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai. Raj Shekhawat, the national president of Kshatriya Karni Sena, reportedly made a video statement offering Rs 1,11,11,111 to any police officer who kills Bishnoi.

Shekhawat said the reward is intended to ensure the safety and security of the people, and he criticised the Central and Gujarat governments for not controlling the growing threat.

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail on charges related to cross-border drug smuggling. His gang is also linked to several high-profile crimes, including a firing outside actor Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai earlier this year.

In the video, Shekhawat referred to Bishnoi as the killer of Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, a respected leader of the Karni Sena who was shot dead in Jaipur last December. Bishnoi’s gang claimed responsibility for Gogamedi’s murder soon after.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s criminal network is believed to be widespread, with the gang also claiming responsibility for the killing of Khalistani sympathiser Sukha Duneke in September 2023. His gang has allegedly been involved in shootings outside the homes of Indian celebrities AP Dhillon and Gippy Garewal in Canada.

Baba Siddique was reportedly killed due to his alleged close relationship with Salman Khan, who has received multiple death threats from Bishnoi’s gang.