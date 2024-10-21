Sinwar who had a central role in planning the vicious attacks on October 7, was spending much of his time in this bunker as the battle raged on at the surface

Recently, Israeli forces showed the world the luxurious dugout of Yahya Sinwar, the former head of Hamas, and compared his life with the life of ordinary people in Gaza. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) released some disturbing video that revealed that Sinwar has a well-furnished and well-provided hideout in Khan Younis, with facilities like multiple bathrooms, a fully operational kitchen, and even toiletries.

The bunker was filled with a good stock of food, which was found to have the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) logo on it. This has further escalated accusations against Hamas for reportedly channelling the humanitarian aid meant for the people of Gaza, deepening the existing humanitarian crisis. Among the findings were several bottles of cologne and a big safe with millions of Israeli shekels, which proves that Sinwar lives in luxury while people in Gaza starve to death.

The IDF has released footage showing their entry into Sinwar’s bunker, where UNWRA bags and millions of shekels were found.



Sinwar and other Hamas leaders have been siphoning billions from the people of Gaza, allegedly with @UNWRA’s involvement.



pic.twitter.com/ZRcr5UWKmF

Sinwar, who had a central role in planning the vicious attacks on October 7, was spending much of his time in this bunker as the battle raged on at the surface. It is reported that he was commanding Hamas operations from this subterranean shelter while escaping arrest. His escape was accompanied by his wife, who was carrying a costly and expensive Hermes Birkin bag, which is estimated to cost USD 32,000. This exposes the fact that Hamas leadership is very wealthy while the rest of Hamas members are suffering.

The footage also showed by the IDF that Sinwar had stocked up on supplies that suggested that he had planned to stay underground for an extended period of time and avoid the Israeli forces. After his death in an Israeli military operation on October 16, doubts arise about the future of Hamas and its actions when the conflict with both Hamas and Hezbollah is escalating.

With the situation in the region getting more tense day by day, what Sinwar’s luxurious bunker means is that important questions concerning the distribution of resources and the delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza are still very much in question, as is the cost of leadership on the lives of ordinary people.