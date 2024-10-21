Meanwhile, the Delhi government has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for the rising pollution in the capital.

The air quality in Delhi deteriorates every year before winter due to various reasons including farm fires and pollutants. In the national capital region (NCR), the air quality is said to be severely dangerous for citizens, especially those who suffer from respiratory issues and other life-threatening diseases.

Dr. Rajesh Chawla, senior consultant at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital's critical care for respiratory diseases and sleep medicine department, informed that the air pollution levels seem to be rising faster than before, which has increased the number of patients suffering from respiratory issues by nearly 10 to 15 per cent. Chawla further said that patients with respiratory diseases are being diagnosed with acute exacerbations, due to which the hospitalisation has increased. As the pollution increases, the doctor said, the number of attacks related to respiratory problems is also multiplying, due to which the requirement for drugs that control Asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is also increasing.

The poor and toxic air quality in the national capital has also resulted in an exponential increase in the rate of infections despite commoners taking precautions. "Unfortunately, this year, you are seeing the level of air pollution rising earlier than November, and the effect is that we are seeing a 10 to 15% increase in the patients suffering from respiratory diseases who are presenting with acute exacerbation. This means that many of them are getting admitted as their symptoms increase. The drugs required to control their asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or other respiratory diseases are also in demand. Despite people taking precautions--closing their windows, closing their doors--the infections seem to be rising.

As the pollution rises, we are seeing more patients," said Dr. Rajesh Chawla. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for the rising pollution in the capital. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena on Sunday highlighted the failure to control stubble burning in neighbouring states for the worsening of the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the NCR. The AQI in Delhi drops to 349, that is 'very poor'

