This woman is a pioneering Indian feminist, played a crucial role in social reforms and saved Tata Steel by mortgaging her personal wealth, including the Jubilee Diamond.

Lady Meherbai Tata is celebrated as one of the most influential women in the Tata family and a pioneering feminist in India. Her contributions went beyond the family business, playing a significant role in shaping Indian society through social reforms and advocating for women's rights. Known for her progressive views, Meherbai championed legislation against child marriage, which was a bold step in early 20th-century India. Her dedication to these causes, coupled with her impact on the Tata Group, cemented her legacy as a remarkable figure in Indian history.

How is Ratan Tata related?

Lady Meherbai Tata was the wife of Sir Dorabji Tata, who was Ratan Tata's great-uncle. Sir Dorabji was the elder son of Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group. Ratan Tata is a descendant of Jamsetji Tata's younger son, Ratanji Tata. Thus, Lady Meherbai was Ratan Tata's great-aunt by marriage.

At a time when women were largely confined to household roles, Lady Meherbai defied traditional expectations and became a symbol of empowerment. She actively participated in sports, making history as India’s first female tennis player at the 1924 Paris Olympics, where she competed wearing a sari, the traditional Indian attire. Her boldness extended to her advocacy efforts, where she was instrumental in pushing for reforms to outlaw child marriage. Her determination and progressive ideas not only influenced the feminist movement but also made her a powerful figure within the Tata Group.

How did she save Tata company from drowning?

Her contributions to the Tata family went beyond social causes. The Tata Group faced significant financial difficulties in 1924 due to the economic recession following World War I, which severely impacted Tata Steel, then known as TISCO. During this period, the company struggled to remain operational, and Sir Dorabji Tata, Meherbai's husband, was at a loss on how to rescue the business. It was Lady Meherbai who proposed a daring solution: to mortgage her personal wealth, including the iconic 245.35-carat Jubilee Diamond, which she had received as a gift from Sir Dorabji. The diamond, twice the size of the renowned Kohinoor, was a symbol of her elegance and was usually worn only on special occasions.

To save the company, Lady Meherbai and Sir Dorabji mortgaged not just the Jubilee Diamond but also her entire personal property to the Imperial Bank. This decisive step enabled the Tata Group to raise the necessary funds to sustain its operations, ultimately leading the company out of financial trouble. Thanks to her sacrifice, the Tata Group recovered and thrived once again.

Unfortunately, Lady Meherbai Tata’s life was cut short by leukemia. In the final stages of her illness, she was treated at a nursing home in Ruthin, North Wales, where she passed away on June 18, 1931. Her ashes were laid to rest at Brookwood Cemetery, where a beautiful mausoleum stands in her memory, honoring her legacy as a trailblazer in social reforms and a savior of the Tata Company.

