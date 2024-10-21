The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR secured an eight-wicket victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final, securing their third IPL title.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged as the winners of the 2024 season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR secured an eight-wicket victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final, securing their third IPL title.

As the defending champions prepare for IPL 2025, the mega auction for the 18th edition of the cash-rich league is also approaching. Dwayne Bravo has been appointed as KKR's mentor, taking over from Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, with additional staff announcements expected soon. Will these management changes also lead to a shift in captaincy?

According to The Times of India report, KKR intends to retain Iyer, though he won't be their top priority for retention. West Indies star allrounder Andre Russell is likely to be the leading candidate for KKR's first-choice retention.

The report further suggests that some members of KKR's camp wish for Nitish Rana to lead the side for IPL 2024, following his leadership in IPL 2023. Iyer missed the previous season due to an injury but has returned to assume the captaincy, with Nitish taking on the role of vice-captain.

If KKR releases Iyer, and then he chooses to enter the auction, he is likely to attract significant interest as several franchises may be looking to change their captaincy.

Iyer began his captaincy journey with the Delhi Capitals, leading the team to their first final ever in IPL 2020.

