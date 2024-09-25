Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 prices revealed, starts at Rs…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Manu Bhaker gives befitting response after being trolled for showing off her medals at events, tv shows

Mukesh Ambani's net worth is Rs 981000 crore, how much is yours? Here's how to calculate

Young Stars Cricket League 2024 Auctions Spark Excitement: Aspiring Cricketers Can Join the League for Next Season

Crowdfunding vs Peer-to-Peer Lending: Which Funding Option Will Work Better For You?

The Game-Changing Strategy For Free Home Loans

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Exclusive Interview With Shreyas Mahimkar: Transforming Industries Through Data Science

Exclusive Interview With Shreyas Mahimkar: Transforming Industries Through Data Science

Navigating the Ever-Changing Tech Landscape: The Journey of Aravind Ayyagari

Navigating the Ever-Changing Tech Landscape: The Journey of Aravind Ayyagari

Celebrity Astrologer Parduman Suri Becomes World Climate Change Foundation's Global Ambassador

Celebrity Astrologer Parduman Suri Becomes World Climate Change Foundation's Global Ambassador

8 Japanese cooking tips for healthier life

8 Japanese cooking tips for healthier life

10 best films of Jr NTR ahead of Devara Part 1

10 best films of Jr NTR ahead of Devara Part 1

7 rising career options in gaming industry

7 rising career options in gaming industry

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

World's deadliest sea creatures

World's deadliest sea creatures

5 teachings of Neem Karoli Baba for success and financial stability

5 teachings of Neem Karoli Baba for success and financial stability

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet actress who allegedly attempted suicide after breakup with superstar, actor said she will land up in mental asylum

Meet actress who allegedly attempted suicide after breakup with superstar, actor said she will land up in mental asylum

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

Aishwarya Rai survives wardrobe mishap at Paris Fashion Week, shows presence of mind

Aishwarya Rai survives wardrobe mishap at Paris Fashion Week, shows presence of mind

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 prices revealed, starts at Rs…

The Thar Roxx 4x4 configuration is exclusively offered with the diesel engine, while the petrol variant comes with a 4x2 setup only.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 06:26 PM IST

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 prices revealed, starts at Rs…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra has finally revealed the prices of the 4x4 variants of the Thar Roxx SUV. The price of the Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 starts at Rs 18.79 lakh for the MX5 MT variant and reaches up to to Rs 22.49 lakh for the top-spec AX7 L AT.  

The Thar Roxx 4x4 configuration is exclusively offered with the diesel engine, while the petrol variant comes with a 4x2 setup only.

Last month, the prices for the Thar Roxx's 4x2 variants were announced, ranging from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh. This indicates that the 4x4 versions are priced approximately Rs 1.8 lakh to 2 lakh higher than their 4x2 counterparts. Aside from the 4x4 technology, both variants offer the same equipment and safety features.

The Thar Roxx 4x4 is equipped with a sole 2.2-litre diesel engine, which produces 175hp and 370Nm of peak torque. The diesel 4x2 variants are powered by the 152hp and 330Nm versions of this engine. 

The five-door SUV is equipped with Mahindra's '4XPLOR System,' featuring an electronic locking differential and various terrain modes: Snow, Sand, and Mud.

Bookings for the Mahindra Thar Roxx will start on October 3, 2024, and deliveries will begin on October 12, 2024. The test drive of Thar Roxx started on September 14. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ratan Tata's superhit plan for users planning to buy iPhone 16, it is now easily available on...

Ratan Tata's superhit plan for users planning to buy iPhone 16, it is now easily available on...

Delhi's air quality turns 'poor' as monsoon ends, AQI reaches...

Delhi's air quality turns 'poor' as monsoon ends, AQI reaches...

Meet man, who played key role in building Rs 385000 crore company, now set to head Rs 45992 crore bank as...

Meet man, who played key role in building Rs 385000 crore company, now set to head Rs 45992 crore bank as...

Actress' boyfriend slapped Anurag Kashyap hard, she rejected film, it became superhit

Actress' boyfriend slapped Anurag Kashyap hard, she rejected film, it became superhit

Working on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was ‘worst experience ever’? Viraj Ghelani says ‘disheartening to…’

Working on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was ‘worst experience ever’? Viraj Ghelani says ‘disheartening to…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

World's deadliest sea creatures

World's deadliest sea creatures

5 teachings of Neem Karoli Baba for success and financial stability

5 teachings of Neem Karoli Baba for success and financial stability

This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

Top 10 Indian supermodels

Top 10 Indian supermodels

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement