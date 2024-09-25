Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 prices revealed, starts at Rs…

The Thar Roxx 4x4 configuration is exclusively offered with the diesel engine, while the petrol variant comes with a 4x2 setup only.

Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra has finally revealed the prices of the 4x4 variants of the Thar Roxx SUV. The price of the Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 starts at Rs 18.79 lakh for the MX5 MT variant and reaches up to to Rs 22.49 lakh for the top-spec AX7 L AT.

Last month, the prices for the Thar Roxx's 4x2 variants were announced, ranging from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh. This indicates that the 4x4 versions are priced approximately Rs 1.8 lakh to 2 lakh higher than their 4x2 counterparts. Aside from the 4x4 technology, both variants offer the same equipment and safety features.

The Thar Roxx 4x4 is equipped with a sole 2.2-litre diesel engine, which produces 175hp and 370Nm of peak torque. The diesel 4x2 variants are powered by the 152hp and 330Nm versions of this engine.

The five-door SUV is equipped with Mahindra's '4XPLOR System,' featuring an electronic locking differential and various terrain modes: Snow, Sand, and Mud.

Bookings for the Mahindra Thar Roxx will start on October 3, 2024, and deliveries will begin on October 12, 2024. The test drive of Thar Roxx started on September 14.

