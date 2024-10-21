Rohit Shetty's Singham Again features a power-packed cast of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

Ahead of Singham Again's release, the 2011 action film Singham has been re-released in the theatres on October 18. Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn attended a special screening of the film, that started the Cop Universe, with the fans in Mumbai recently. During the event, Rohit and Ajay interacted with the fans and shared exciting details about the threequel Singham Again.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Singham Again features a power-packed cast of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. When Rohit was asked how he handled such a big cast, the filmmaker said, "It was crazy, not handling them but obviously keeping the budgets in mind. Like in climax, all of them are together. I would say it was difficult where production is concerned. I have been fortunate enough that they all are friends and we had a great time when everyone came together."

Sharing more details about the film's climax, Rohit added, "We had a team of around 1000 people shooting the climax. We had a team from South Africa who shoots Fear Factor for us, a team from Bangkok was there and my team was there, so we all came together for climax. I am very proud of the same and it has turned out really well."

Singham Again releases in theatres on November 1 on the occasion of Diwali. It will clash at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The threequel in the horror comedy franchise is helmed by Anees Bazmee and stars Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene in the leading roles.

