Ambani’s private jet was customised in Switzerland, where it underwent several upgrades to match his style

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, officially received India’s first Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) 737 Max 9. According to The Times of India, this jet is the largest in the BBJ Max family and sets a new standard in luxury aviation.

Ambani’s private jet was customised in Switzerland, where it underwent several upgrades to match his style. The aircraft is often referred to as a "flying hotel" due to its spacious cabin, which covers 1,120 square feet. It includes a private bedroom and a fully equipped executive office, making it perfect for both comfort and business travel, according to reports.

With a price tag of over Rs 1,000 crore, this jet is the most expensive private jet owned by an Indian business tycoon. It reflects Ambani's commitment to blending luxury with work efficiency. The aircraft can host up to 25 people, offering plenty of space for personal and business use.

The jet features an entertainment lounge, a lavish dining area, and a multi-cuisine pantry, ensuring that guests can enjoy gourmet meals while flying at 35,000 feet. These high-end features make it ideal for both relaxing and socialising in the sky.

Mukesh Ambani is Asia’s richest person. This latest acquisition highlights his continued success and influence in the global business world.