Watch video: Days after Mumbai man found human finger in ice cream, woman in Noida finds centipede inside ice cream tub

Just a few days after a Mumbai man found a human finger while eating a butterscotch ice cream cone, a woman in Noida found a centipede inside an Amul vanilla ice cream tub she had ordered online.

A resident of Noida Sector 12, Deepa had ordered an order for Amul vanilla ice cream via Blinkit on a Saturday. Upon receiving and opening the ice cream tub, she was horrified to find a dead centipede frozen inside.

She then took to social media to post a video showcasing the centipede and recounting her experience. The video quickly went viral, prompting Blinkit to refund her purchase and launch an investigation. Amul also contacted Deepa to assure her they would thoroughly investigate the incident.

Following the video's circulation, a food department team visited Deepa's home for questioning. Subsequently, the officials inspected the Blinkit store in Sector-22, where the contaminated ice cream tub had been dispatched. They found significant dust accumulation at the store, raising serious hygiene concerns and sent samples of the ice cream for testing.