Meet daughter of autorickshaw driver who survived on single roti, cracked NEET exam with score of...

Prerna Singh's incredible NEET UG score of 686 out of 720 allowed her to be admitted to one of the best government medical institutions in India.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 09, 2024, 06:16 PM IST

One of the toughest college entrance tests in the nation is the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET), which is required of applicants hoping to study medicine in India. But there's no denying that Prerna Singh's story is motivational for anyone considering the NEET.

Prerna Singh's incredible NEET UG score of 686 out of 720 allowed her to be admitted to one of the best government medical institutions in India. Her family was very proud of her and her achievement opened the door to a better future.

Prerna Singh faced her own set of challenges even though she did so admirably on the medical entrance exam. The 20-year-old, an autorickshaw driver from Kota, Rajasthan, had to deal with the unexpected death of her father. He was the family's only source of income. Prerna was left with the burden of supporting the family after this regrettable incident.  

The difficulties were exacerbated by the Rs 27 lakh debt that Prerna and her mother had to manage without a reliable source of income. Prerna, who had little money and sometimes studied on an empty stomach, could only afford to eat one meal a day, which was a single roti and chutney.  

Prerna was not deterred by these difficulties, and she dedicated herself to studying for 12 hours every day, partly because of financial assistance from family who gave her money to pay for NEET coaching. Due to financial limitations, her mother took out loans for her kids' schooling while also trying to pay off her mortgage. 

Prerna Singh's family's combined efforts, together with her siblings' academic successes, have the potential to turn her into a doctor. Prerna's dedication to education has allowed her to enroll in a government medical institution, a noteworthy accomplishment her family is proud of despite financial difficulties and her father's death.

