Meet man, right-hand of Ratan Tata, who once worked in farms, now lives in Rs 98 crore home, his salary is...

N Chandrasekaran is the trusted right hand of Ratan Tata, and the Chairman of Tata Sons, overseeing an empire worth Rs 11 lakh crore.

Ratan Tata, former Tata group chairman who is a renowned investor, visionary industrialist, and esteemed philanthropist, has had a profound impact on the economic world. He led the company to new heights. However, when it came time for Tata to step down from his role, he entrusted the future of Tata Sons to his trusted confidant, N Chandrasekaran. N Chandrasekaran, Ratan Tata's right-hand man, was named Tata Sons chairman and took on significant responsibility.

N Chandrasekaran chairs the boards of many Tata Group firms, including industry titans Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Power, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), in his capacity as Chairman of Tata Sons. He directs these organisations with a sharp strategic vision, guaranteeing their continuous expansion and prosperity.

The story of Chandrasekaran's rise to prominence is one of determination and hard work. Born in 1963 in Mohanur, Tamil Nadu, into a family of farmers. He attended government school and later graduated with a bachelor's degree in applied sciences from the Coimbatore Institute of Technology. His desire to learn more drove him to study for a Master of Computer Applications (MCA) at Tiruchirappalli's Regional Engineering College.

When he started working at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 1987 as an intern, his professional path took a positive turn. His supervisors were soon impressed by his commitment and skill, and in September 2007 he was named Chief Operating Officer (COO). Surprisingly, Chandrasekaran became TCS's CEO in October 2009, barely two years later, at the age of 46.

During his time at TCS, he saw success and growth, earning him considerable salary. From Rs 65 crore in 2019 to Rs 109 crore in 2021–2022, it was his compensation hike. He gained notoriety in 2020 when he paid Rs 98 crore for a duplex flat in Mumbai that was close to Antilia, Mukesh Ambani and his family's home.

Even with his achievements in the business world, Chandrasekaran maintains his modesty. Ratan Tata's right-hand man and an industry titan, Chandrasekaran's legacy only gets stronger as he leads the Tata Group into new frontiers. With his foresight and shrewdness, he makes sure the conglomerate stays a ray of innovation and advancement, influencing the direction of Indian company.