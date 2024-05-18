Producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s mother passes away; Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora, other Bollywood celebs pay last tribute

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This star kid flop film was stuck for 8 years, was rejected by Vivek Oberoi, Tabu, featured 20 stars, earned just...

'Coming to BJP headquarters tomorrow...': Delhi CM Kejriwal after Bibhav Kumar's arrest

Meet IAS officer, son of teacher from Rajasthan, who cracked UPSC after multiple failed attempts, secured AIR...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says actors 'hijack' credit, don't acknowledge technicians: 'The problem in Indian cinema is...'

'Batting ka confidence....': Virat Kohli's hilarious reaction to fans 'Kohli ko bowling do' chants in IPL 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This star kid flop film was stuck for 8 years, was rejected by Vivek Oberoi, Tabu, featured 20 stars, earned just...

'Coming to BJP headquarters tomorrow...': Delhi CM Kejriwal after Bibhav Kumar's arrest

Meet IAS officer, son of teacher from Rajasthan, who cracked UPSC after multiple failed attempts, secured AIR...

7 countries with shortest life expectancy

10 anti-ageing foods you must eat

7 countries with more than one capital

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

This star kid flop film was stuck for 8 years, was rejected by Vivek Oberoi, Tabu, featured 20 stars, earned just...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says actors 'hijack' credit, don't acknowledge technicians: 'The problem in Indian cinema is...'

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s mother passes away; Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora, other Bollywood celebs pay last tribute

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s mother passes away; Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora, other Bollywood celebs pay last tribute

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani's mother passes away at Hinduja Hospital.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 18, 2024, 04:50 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Ritesh Sidhwani's mother passes away
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Producer Ritesh Sidhwani's mother has passed away. The news has left the Bollywood fraternity in mourning, with several celebrities paying their respects. A source close to the producer has told ANI and confirmed the demise of Sidhwani's mother.

    Ritesh Sidhwani and his family members, including Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar, were among the first to visit the hospital. Veteran Iyricist Javed Akhtar, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash
    Mehra, and actors Chunky Panday, Malaika Arora, and her sister Amrita Arora were also seen arriving to pay their last respects. Reportedly, she was seriously ill and admitted to Hinduja Hospital. Ritesh Sidhwani is a film producer. He is the co-founder of Excel Entertainment along with Farhan Akhtar. His first film as a producer, 'Dil Chahta Hai', won the National Award in 2001. Excel Entertainment now is one of the first major production companies. Their show Inside Edge (2017) was nominated for Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards, followed by Mirzapur and Made in Heaven.

    Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    South Africa urges ICJ to order Gaza ceasefire, halt Israel's Rafah assault

    KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir approached by BCCI to replace Rahul Dravid as next India head coach: Report

    'We will provide...': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on supporting INDIA Bloc if it wins Lok Sabha polls

    Madgaon Express OTT release: When, where to watch Kunal Kemmu’s film starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary

    CSK vs RCB IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

    Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

    Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Sunanda Sharma exudes royalty as she debuts at Cannes Film Festival in anarkali, calls it ‘Punjabi community's victory’

    Aishwarya Rai walks Cannes red carpet in bizarre gown made of confetti, fans say 'is this the Met Gala'

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement