Producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s mother passes away; Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora, other Bollywood celebs pay last tribute

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani's mother passes away at Hinduja Hospital.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani's mother has passed away. The news has left the Bollywood fraternity in mourning, with several celebrities paying their respects. A source close to the producer has told ANI and confirmed the demise of Sidhwani's mother.

Ritesh Sidhwani and his family members, including Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar, were among the first to visit the hospital. Veteran Iyricist Javed Akhtar, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash

Mehra, and actors Chunky Panday, Malaika Arora, and her sister Amrita Arora were also seen arriving to pay their last respects. Reportedly, she was seriously ill and admitted to Hinduja Hospital. Ritesh Sidhwani is a film producer. He is the co-founder of Excel Entertainment along with Farhan Akhtar. His first film as a producer, 'Dil Chahta Hai', won the National Award in 2001. Excel Entertainment now is one of the first major production companies. Their show Inside Edge (2017) was nominated for Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards, followed by Mirzapur and Made in Heaven.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.