NSA Doval, UK counterpart discuss critical tech, global issues during strategic dialogue

HomeWorld

World

NSA Doval, UK counterpart discuss critical tech, global issues during strategic dialogue

They also discussed bilateral issues and regional and global matters of mutual interest.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 09, 2024, 06:45 PM IST

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met with his United Kingdom counterpart, Tim Barrow, on Thursday for the India-UK Strategic Dialogue.

During this meeting, the two top sides held discussions on the "Technology and Security Initiative, which will be a major bilateral mechanism to strengthen cooperation in critical and emerging technologies between the two countries", government officials said. 

They also discussed bilateral issues and regional and global matters of mutual interest.

"This visit will strengthen and further broaden the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries," said government officials. 

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with NSA Tim Barrow in Delhi and discussed regional and global issues of importance. Jaishankar and Barrow reviewed the progress in bilateral ties. In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Good to meet UK NSA Tim Barrow today in Delhi. Discussed a range of regional and global issues of importance. Also reviewed the progress in our bilateral ties."

On May 7, a 21-member delegation of the Royal College of Defence Studies began their India visit by laying a wreath to pay their homage at the war memorial in New Delhi. The Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS) is a British military staff college that trains senior officers from the British Armed Forces, Civil Service, and Diplomatic Service in international security and national defence. 

The college's goal is to develop strategic thinkers and leaders who can work at the strategic level in a cross-government and international environment. The delegation of the UK-based academy is on an India visit and will be travelling across the country as part of their study tour. 

Sharing details regarding the visit, UK Defence Adviser in India, Brigadier Nick Sawyer stated, "A delegation of the Royal College of Defence Studies today began their India visit by visiting the @salute2soldier in New Delhi and laying a wreath to pay their homage to the fallen soldiers. The 21-member cohort will be travelling across the country as part of their study tour."

Notably, the ties between India and the UK are bound by strong ties of history and culture, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK's then-PM Boris Johnson agreed to the India-UK 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' and India-UK Roadmap 2030 to steer cooperation for the next 30 years.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

