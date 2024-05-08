Twitter
HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor wins hearts as he offers help to Delhi boy selling rolls after father's death: 'I salute this 10-year-old'

Arjun Kapoor has offered to help with the education of a 10-year-old boy from Delhi who went viral last week after it emerged he was selling rolls following the death of his father

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 08, 2024, 08:32 PM IST

Arjun Kapoor has offered to help Jaspreet Singh
Actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday has offered help to 10-year-old Jaspreet Singh after a video of the New Delhi-based boy who sells rolls for a living after losing his father went viral on social media recently.

The actor is the latest public figure to extend support to Jaspreet and his sister Taranpreet Kaur, following business tycoon Anand Mahindra, AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, and local BJP leader Rajiv Babbar.

Arjun Kapoor shared a news report about Jaspreet on his Instagram story and lauded the youngster for his courage in these testing times. "With a smile on his face, he's facing life ahead and all that will come with it.... I salute this 10-year-old for having the courage to stand up on his own two feet and take over his father's work within 10 days of him passing away. I would love to help him out with his or his sister's education; if anyone knows about his whereabouts, do let me know," he wrote in the post.


Arjun Kapoor's post on Instagram Stories

The now-viral video was originally shared by food vlogger Sarabjeet Singh a week ago. It showed how Jaspreet took on the responsibility of running the food cart with his 19-year-old cousin Gurmukh Singh after losing his father to brain tuberculosis last month. Jaspreet and his sister have been living with their aunt as their mother decided to leave for her hometown in Punjab.

 

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

