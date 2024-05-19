Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ex-sarpanch killed, couple injured in twin terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of polling for Lok Sabha elections

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi court sends Bibhav Kumar to five-day police custody

Viral video: Elephant uproots massive tree with its immense force, internet is shocked

Israeli War Cabinet member issues ultimatum on Gaza, threatens to resign

Krishna Shroff says Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will be her 'big introduction', reveals family's reaction: 'They are...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Krishna Shroff says Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will be her 'big introduction', reveals family's reaction: 'They are...'

Arvind Kejriwal dares PM Modi to get AAP leaders arrested, Delhi CM to visit BJP office today

Meet daughter of billionaire with Rs 23323 crore net worth, who leads Rs 30700 crore company, her father is…

9 easy college degrees that can help you earn well

Animals that steal food from others

7 biggest box office flops of Shahid Kapoor

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Krishna Shroff says Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will be her 'big introduction', reveals family's reaction: 'They are...'

Meet Murlikant Petkar, inspired Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion, war hero, survived 9 bullets, then won Paralympic gold

Meet first Indian pop star to walk Cannes red carpet at 27, self-made star, not Diljit Dosanjh, Lucky Ali, Neha Kakkar

HomeIndia

India

Ex-sarpanch killed, couple injured in twin terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of polling for Lok Sabha elections

According to Kashmir Zone Police, the deceased former Sarpanch was identified as Aijaz Ahmad.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 19, 2024, 06:51 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A former BJP Sarpanch was killed, and a couple from Jaipur were injured in two separate incidents of firing by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian and Anantnag districts, respectively late on Saturday night, police said.

According to Kashmir Zone Police, the deceased former Sarpanch was identified as Aijaz Ahmad.

Police said that terrorists fired upon Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh at Heerpora in Shopian district.

They said that the area was cordoned off. He was evacuated and taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

"BJP leader and ex-Sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh succumbed to his injuries after being fired upon by terrorists in Heerpora in South Kashmir's Shopian," IGP Kashmir said.

In the second incident, a couple from Jaipur was injured in the Yannar area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

"Terrorists fired upon and injured a lady, Farha, a resident of Jaipur, and her spouse, Tabrez, at Yannar in Anantnag. The injured were evacuated and taken to the hospital for treatment," the police said.

According to sources, the condition of the injured couple is stable.

More details are awaited. 

(with inputs from ANI)

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Dhanush, Akshay's co-star, who started career with flops, later gave Rs 1000-crore hit; is now winning hearts for…

IPL 2024 playoffs: What happens if rain washes out RCB vs CSK mega clash?

Meet actor who rejected 200 films, they made Shah Rukh, Aamir superstars; he failed as hero, now works in...

Shaheen Afridi denies reports of rift within Pakistan team, says 'small disagreements....'

How two heroines beat Rajinikanth, Vijay, Dhanush to give Tamil cinema's biggest hit of 2024; low-budget film earned...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Sunanda Sharma exudes royalty as she debuts at Cannes Film Festival in anarkali, calls it ‘Punjabi community's victory’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement