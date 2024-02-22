Arjun Kapoor opens up on playing villain in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again: ‘I know I have…’

Rohit Shetty is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie from the cop universe, Singham Again. The filmmaker has chosen Arjun Kapoor to play the villain in the film against Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn. Recently, the actor opened up about playing the antagonist.

In a recent conversation with ANI, Arjun Kapoor talked about playing the role of a villain in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and said he is excited to see how the audience will react to his performance in the film. Arjun

said, "I'm ecstatic that a stalwart filmmaker like Rohit Shetty saw I had the potential to play the villain in his massively mounted Singham Again which boasts of so many stars in it! I know I have given it my all and I'm looking forward to seeing how people react to me when the film releases."

He added, "So when I wanted to explore acting, I just wanted to act and face the camera. I was never fixated on what I was selected to play on screen. I wanted to feel the same passion and joy that I had seen actors feel when they gave the shot. I wanted to feel the rush to be in front of the camera and I wanted to work very hard to do a good job."

Arjun Kapoor's last few films failed to perform well at the box office. He was last seen in The Lady Killer opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The film failed miserably at the box office and grossed a measly ₹38,000 on its first day having sold just 293 tickets across India.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again also stars Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with others in key roles, and is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15. The film is set for a clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule.