Royal Challengers Bengaluru knock Chennai Super Kings out of IPL 2024, reach playoffs with 27-run win

With the win, RCB joined KKR, RR and SRH in the playoffs while CSK were eliminated.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a 27-run victory over Chennai Super Kings, earning their spot as the fourth team to advance to the playoffs of the 2024 IPL. The thrilling match took place at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Rachin Ravindra played a crucial role in CSK's chase of 219, supported by impactful performances from Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni. Despite their efforts, the five-time champions fell short by 10 runs, sealing their spot in the knockout stage.

Earlier in the match, Faf du Plessis led the charge with a half-century, complemented by contributions from Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar. Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a formidable total of 218/5 after Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad elected to bowl first against du Plessis' team.