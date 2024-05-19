Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Royal Challengers Bengaluru knock Chennai Super Kings out of IPL 2024, reach playoffs with 27-run win

Meet daughter of billionaire with Rs 23323 crore net worth, who leads Rs 30700 crore company, her father is…

Meet Murlikant Petkar, inspired Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion, war hero, survived 9 bullets, then won Paralympic gold

Weather update: Cyclone forming over Bay of Bengal, these states are likely to see rain, strong winds

RR vs KKR IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Murlikant Petkar, inspired Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion, war hero, survived 9 bullets, then won Paralympic gold

RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals eye win against table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders

RR vs KKR IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Animals that steal food from others

7 biggest box office flops of Shahid Kapoor

8 foods to increase white blood cells

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Meet Murlikant Petkar, inspired Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion, war hero, survived 9 bullets, then won Paralympic gold

Meet first Indian pop star to walk Cannes red carpet at 27, self-made star, not Diljit Dosanjh, Lucky Ali, Neha Kakkar

Chandu Champion trailer: Kartik Aaryan plays Murlikant Petkar in Kabir Khan's film, fans call it 'biggest hit of career'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Royal Challengers Bengaluru knock Chennai Super Kings out of IPL 2024, reach playoffs with 27-run win

With the win, RCB joined KKR, RR and SRH in the playoffs while CSK were eliminated.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 19, 2024, 12:19 AM IST

article-main
Courtesy: X @RCBTweets
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a 27-run victory over Chennai Super Kings, earning their spot as the fourth team to advance to the playoffs of the 2024 IPL. The thrilling match took place at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Rachin Ravindra played a crucial role in CSK's chase of 219, supported by impactful performances from Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni. Despite their efforts, the five-time champions fell short by 10 runs, sealing their spot in the knockout stage.

Earlier in the match, Faf du Plessis led the charge with a half-century, complemented by contributions from Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar. Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a formidable total of 218/5 after Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad elected to bowl first against du Plessis' team.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024 playoffs: What happens if rain washes out RCB vs CSK mega clash?

Meet actor who rejected 200 films, they made Shah Rukh, Aamir superstars; he failed as hero, now works in...

Shaheen Afridi denies reports of rift within Pakistan team, says 'small disagreements....'

How two heroines beat Rajinikanth, Vijay, Dhanush to give Tamil cinema's biggest hit of 2024; low-budget film earned...

Meet man who once worked for Rs 90 per month, now runs Rs 5000 crore company, his business is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Sunanda Sharma exudes royalty as she debuts at Cannes Film Festival in anarkali, calls it ‘Punjabi community's victory’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement